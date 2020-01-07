Traders Purchase High Volume of Ashland Global Put Options (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

