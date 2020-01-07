Transcodium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,249.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $86,425.00 and approximately $104,249.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

