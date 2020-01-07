TransferCoin (TX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $239.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $31,729.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,215,011 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

