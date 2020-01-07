Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,527 ($20.09).

TPK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,578.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,387.82. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.