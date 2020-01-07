Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,484.91 ($19.53).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,630.63 ($21.45) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,578.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,387.82.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

