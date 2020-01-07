Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $415,565.00 and approximately $32,244.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

