Trip.com Group (TCOM) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trip.com Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group Competitors 1303 5292 9018 410 2.53

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion $162.00 million 37.97 Trip.com Group Competitors $2.78 billion $424.94 million 7.30

Trip.com Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Trip.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% Trip.com Group Competitors 0.48% -3.92% 1.82%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

