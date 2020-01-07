TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004539 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $683.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.