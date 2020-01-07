TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $398.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

