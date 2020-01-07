TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:TNP opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

