TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 21.4% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $661,367.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,655,768,055 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.