UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.68 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 170,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

