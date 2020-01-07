UBS Group Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.30).

EPA CS opened at €25.30 ($29.41) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.00 and a 200 day moving average of €23.51.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

