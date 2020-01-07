Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on February 5th

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UDG opened at GBX 801 ($10.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 777.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

