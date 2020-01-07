Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.57.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

