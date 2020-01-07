Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Reaches $93,332.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $93,332.00 and approximately $2,079.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00571082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

