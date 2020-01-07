Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.