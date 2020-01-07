Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.59. Unit shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,621,177 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 110.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

