United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

