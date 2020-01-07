United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.39. 1,384,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

