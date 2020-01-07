Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

