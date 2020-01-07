ValuEngine Downgrades China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) to Sell

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

