ValuEngine Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Strong Sell

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.