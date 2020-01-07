ValuEngine Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to “Sell”

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

BDC opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 1,386.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

