ValuEngine Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CLMT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

