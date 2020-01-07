ValuEngine Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to “Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

