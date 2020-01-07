ValuEngine Upgrades CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) to Buy

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CounterPath stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CounterPath has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Get CounterPath alerts:

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.