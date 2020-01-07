ValuEngine Upgrades Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Buy

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.