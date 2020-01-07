ValuEngine Upgrades Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) to Buy

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

