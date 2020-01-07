ValuEngine Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Sell”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,378,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.