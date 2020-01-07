ValuEngine Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Buy

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insmed stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth $192,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

