ValuEngine Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Buy

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

