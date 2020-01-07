ValuEngine Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to “Hold”

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TAK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

