Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO James Patrick Kelly Sells 4,020 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $857.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

