Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $18,549.30 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $18,549.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,354.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 99,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

