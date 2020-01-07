VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,830,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 3,348,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,539,098. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

