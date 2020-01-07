Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Lowered by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $176,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

VCR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,167. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $191.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7489 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

