Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lowered by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,541,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,701,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,167. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

