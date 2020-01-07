Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 833,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,082,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

