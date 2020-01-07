Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.64. 848,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,426. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.34 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

