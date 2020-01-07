Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $172,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $191.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $193.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

