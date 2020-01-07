Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $104,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.