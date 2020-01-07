Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

