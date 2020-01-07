Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is FC Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.03. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $200.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.