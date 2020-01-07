Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.34

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.34 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

