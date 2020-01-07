Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,673 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,404,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,128. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

