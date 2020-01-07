Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Increased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

