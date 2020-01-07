Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.68. 135,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,257. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $128.81 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

