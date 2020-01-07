Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $121.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.