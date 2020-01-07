Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Kolleen T. Kennedy Sells 6,106 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAR opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.